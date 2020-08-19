School 2020! Wow, the Old Woman has been on edge this year about a new school year beginning. There’s been a lot to take in on the NEWS! Some politicians say,”Send your kids to school”, and others say, “it’s too dangerous.” Still unsure about what to believe? The Old Woman has been tossing and turning, and she has gotten my schedule off. I’ve lounged on every bed upstairs throughout the morning, and I get hyper in the evening. I even knocked over her succulents on the window seal. Things need to settle down.
The Old Couple’s two granddaughters are beginning school. One will begin fourth grade, and one will begin a daycare. The two year old has been with her parents most of 6 months. Her days of daycare have arrived, and she is loving every minute of being with other two year olds. The school officials check her temperature each day, sanitize her plastic backpack, and are clad with masks. This two year old could care less about the entrance and the procedures for the year. She runs into the classroom like she has been in a drought and needs water. Actually she thirsts for other children for playing, chattering with, and organizing her little life. Since she began, her demeanor at home has changed. She’s relaxed (this will make life easier for me when she’s around) and is flourishing in her development.
The nine year old granddaughter has been able to get out some with her softball group, but she also yearns to be in her classroom for reading, learning, and being around a classroom full of eager fourth grade students. Many of the students are lagging a bit because of less school days last year, but their granddaughter is precocious – she is just in need of being with other classmates.
The Old Woman and Man have fond memories of their school days. Actually the Old Woman began her story telling and writing in the fourth grade. The Old Man remembers dancing on the Tommy Trent show! The old couple long for the school year to settle down and become a safe haven of activities for these granddaughters!
The two year old happily carries her lunchbox and backpack and goes into the daycare without as much as a look back at her parents. The nine year old looks straight ahead too. She has had a wonderful time gathering her school supplies, picking out school clothes, and even matching face masks to her outfits. I’m sure she will get tired of those, but for now anything to be at school with her friends and teachers. She looks forward to the drop off at her elementary school.
There’s an uncertainty in the air of how long the granddaughters will be able to be in school. That will be a decision for school and government officials. But for now, the countenances of the children seem to be much more hopeful than the teachers’, parents’, and grandparents’. Kids are natural optimists. The Old Woman spends more time in prayer and meditation for her countenance. The NEWS is no help. NEWS only follow the negative points of staying in school lately. If those powers to be could only see how much joy is on the faces of these children! They would do anything it would take to give these bright eyes the opportunity to learn the best way possible. We can only hope now what this year will be looking like. I’m glad we at least have today and HOPE for tomorrow!
