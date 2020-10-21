Today

Clear skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Clear skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 77F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.