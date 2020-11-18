I always look forward to teatime in the olde farmhouse. When I hear the water boiling and teacups rattling I know the time has come. I head to the blue chair and my comfortable spot to rest while the Old Woman indulges in this special time. She told me her love for tea and coffee had come when she was in college many years ago. College was stressful to her from time to time, and this special break of time seemed to stabilize her. A new college friend introduced this break to her. A little plug-in water pot and instant beverages was the beginning of something special.
During her teaching years she was lucky enough to have a close friend who also enjoyed taking a break for teatime every afternoon during their planning period or after lunch. These two would have fit right in England! They shared a cup of tea along with sharing about their families, holidays, or a stressful time in their lives. Somehow this break helped to solve the world’s problems. Back to work seemed a little easier after a sip of tea. This friend gave her a wonderful teapot for a retirement gift, and It has had a special place in her kitchen that reminds her of the many memories of that special friendship.
The Old Couple have collected teapots, mugs, and tea sets throughout the years. They also keep an assortment of teas to brew. The black ones that cream goes well with are drunk when a bit of energy is required to finish the work of the afternoon. After that tea it’s like someone says “Arise and shine!” Chai with cream is a favorite of the Old Woman. Then there’s Camomile which seems to relax the Old Woman after lunch during a PBS mystery. A little nap often occurs during that time. Then there’s the after supper teatimes when the old couple share their day’s activities.
The Old Woman enjoys finding new flavors of tea! She has fun using these for stocking stuffers at Christmas. She remembers one daughter loves orange, and another loves a spicy combination. The Old Woman sometimes finds these in her stocking as well! Her daughters and son in law take special times for tea at their homes. Her little granddaughters have pretend tea parties, and the younger one had her first tea in Cambridge, England. Of course all the dolls join in sometime.
It’s amazing what the value of a quiet time with a cup of tea has. Relaxation, reveries, and even energizing may happen from start to finish. As cooler weather comes the afternoon teatime warms the Old Woman up, and thoughts of the past flood in. It’s always a treat when a neighbor drops by and joins her. Conversation is easy over that cup of tea! The lingering time I think has some benefits to me as well. I hear the Old Woman rattling the cups, and I think the tea is brewing!! Aah! I curl up next to the Old Woman and have a good long nap. You just can’t rush that cup of tea!
