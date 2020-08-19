Earlier I’d used this space to go into the whole polio epidemic and how it was treated when I was a boy. A quick refresher: We had reading assignments in school about plucky children who came down with polio and maintained an optimistic outlook as they went through the treatment process. It was to provide a model should we become afflicted with the disease.
The reading assignments to help with a vision didn’t end there. I’m talking the very late ’50s, the early ’60s and a lot of energy was put into creating a love of space travel, coupled with a love of science and math, the type that would help us grow up to be people who would engage in the arts to create the machines which would support space travel.
It wasn’t quite as overt as the polio thing, but it was there, stories about plucky boys who built things, using math, that impressed their friends, neighbors and parents.
But then those were the times. The Space Race was underway. The Russians (those dirty commies) had launched Sputnik satellite in 1957 and there it was, above us, orbiting the earth. If you had the right equipment you could even tune in and hear its transponder beeping. Those Russians (those dirty commies) had a thing flying above our heads!
We needed bright young men (who had been plucky children, the way the stories went) to come forward and design the machines which would be better than their machines. It was a race, for space, and we were tasked with running it.
The implication, little talked about in those classroom stories, was this was also the era of nuclear weapons. A global superpower with the ability to launch rockets which could reach the endless realm above our heads could, would, be the global superpower which would rule the world.
Math was a big thing here. It was used to calculate and inform calculations, to turn concepts into projects and projects into machines which flew into realms unimaginable a generation earlier. Lots of math, tons of math, math needed to express the amount of math needed to clarify the scope of calculations needed for the space race in the nuclear era.
Computers, itself a budding technology, were used for the more extreme and wide reaching calculations. Big explosions launching big machines into a vast realm took lots of work, especially if the big machine would be somehow attached to raining down big explosions on some vile enemy of freedom. No blackboard was big enough, and for this: Computers.
Computers in this era were big things, great big things, and not near as powerful as what we’re accustomed to today. People who did math got together and, well, did the math, and figured they could link computers together and the shared computers working together could do more math in less time. They called it ARPANET and it worked great.
In time, messages were passed back and forth between ARPANET users using the computer network itself, and replies were typed into the computer for transmission. Under certain protocols, this message exchange could also be shared among other users on ARPANET. Once in a while someone might pass a joke along, or a witty observation about the reams of calculations underway.
This grew, more computers were added to the network, then more, more again as it moved past math-heads and into the realm of people wanting to communicate, or review shared data. Addresses for electronic mail were assigned to users. The internet was underway.
Scientists were able to share, review, speak to and embrace data from points all over the globe. Bigger and better machines were developed. A man walked on the moon, then another man. Science functioned as a community, a community functioned in an ideal way. Sociologists began to look at this internet thing as a bright new future, where reasonable people could share data and interact and come to terms with each other through ongoing and sincere back-and-forth.
It was possible, it was suggested, that governments would no longer be necessary. Populations would interact over the internet towards understanding. Rockets were being sent to explore the solar system. Pictures of distant galaxies were taken. Limits did not exist; this was fantastic.
And now we use the internet to argue that the earth is flat, vaccines don’t work, and your politics suck.
(Pause here to sigh.)
From 1957 and Sputnik to today, with any number of fantastic achievements on that timeline, yet somewhere in there we have lost our way. Reason is seen as a weakness, and math is something we hire people to do for us.
One wonders what a column in 2080-ish will read ... or will it be painted on a cave wall.
