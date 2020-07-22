Wow! We are having an unusual July! Rain has been plentiful! On these stormy afternoons the Old Woman and I have extra time to sit around and do some reminiscing. The Old Man takes a snooze while we think of the days gone by. With the sad closings of some of the businesses this summer more people are ordering what they need from Amazon. These musings brought the Old Woman thinking again of how her family in the 50s ordered things they needed. I got all curled up beside her because I knew she was going to share for a while!!
As far back as she could remember the lives of her family revolved around the Sears Catalog. Of course, the Sears Catalog had been around awhile. It began in the late 1800s and ended in 1993! She and her family didn’t go to the malls or boutiques. They were farm people like the Old Man and Woman, and they looked for all their needs in the CATALOG! They were used to how the Catalog was organized, how to fill out the order forms, and how to send it by putting that order form in the mailbox. There was a tape measure handy next to the Catalog, and their names and sizes filled the edges.
There were two main orders each year – before school and before winter! Those big boxes from Sears were highlights of the Old Woman’s family each year even though some purchases were the same every fall. For example, her brothers got five pair of Sears tough skins jeans with reinforced knees in the fall order for school. They were always too large, and their dad said they should drink more fresh cows’ milk to fill them out! Those boys seemed to only get taller. I think their mother bought those jeans too large so they wouldn’t be such ‘high waters’ in the spring! Even though their mother sewed a lot of things, all the essentials like underclothes, shoes, jeans, and household needs were ordered from Sears.
Now the Catalog for school came out during the summer so the women and girls especially could study everything about the fashions of clothes and hairstyles that the models wore. (I wonder if this preoccupation could have been the beginning of materialism becoming an issue!). Little girls dreamed of wearing beautiful clothes when they grew up. They put stars by what they wished they would get for school clothes knowing that they wouldn’t get that many outfits! When the school order was finally completed the family had several WEEKS to wait for the big box to be by the mailbox. The kids took turns getting the mail keeping a close watch for the Sears order!! (Um ! These days people would have given up on an Amazon order after a few days!)
Of course the highlight of the year was THE WISH BOOK! Oh how the children poured over that book!! It came during the fall so the children had plenty of time to dream about all those toys. It was almost like THE WISH BOOK was a gift in itself by the looks of its worn pages from LOTS of handling. The Old Woman’s children enjoyed the Catalog as much as she had! They made their Santa Claus list from the Catalog!! Now The Old Woman remembered a preschool time when she and her older sister made paper dolls from old issues of the Sears Catalogs. They spent hours dressing their homemade paper dolls. (You have to remember the Old Woman didn’t have iPads, iPhones, video games, or computers to spend hours on! This is amazing to me that the Catalog had all these uses!!)
The Sears Catalogs followed the Old Woman’s family. Even after Sears stores were closer, the Catalog was still used to pick out purchases. Stores in the small towns had some appliances and hardware on hand, but you ordered and picked up other purchases at the stores. Now thinking about appliances, the Old Woman remembered the Kenmore brand. The old couple had bought washers, dryers, and refrigerators with that brand. The Old Woman laughed thinking how long she had owned an avocado colored refrigerator, and the fact was it was still running when they traded it in for another Kenmore refrigerator!!
I think the Old Woman misses that Sears Catalog. She wishes that she had saved a Catalog or two!! Thinking about it brought to mind a lot of past living. There was just something special about thumbing through the pages instead of scrolling and typing in what you need. As summer moved on she smiled as she remembered her own children getting excited about the arrival of that new Sears Catalog about this time of the year!! And she remembered watching their dreams of school, and especially their picking out that special outfit for the first day of a new school year.
