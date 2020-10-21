Brr! The wind is blowing today which makes it feel colder than it really is. I know when the Old Woman and the Old Man think it’s chilly outside! The Old Man puts an extra shirt on, and makes a list for the shop projects. The Old Woman keeps her winter robe wrapped around her and curls up in her recliner with her sewing bag and a cup of hot tea. Now sewing never has been one of her talents, but she joined a sewing group that meets once a month. The other ladies sew huge projects and enter many pieces in the fair. Now the Old Woman started a table runner last year, and the progress is very slow! She purchased a long piece of blue gray linen and thread to go with a collection of patterns of snow scenes. The Old Man thought she might need to drop out of the sewing group, but she hated to give up on something she had started.
Maybe This winter she would have the time and inclination to get this project off the ground. This sewing was fine with me because I could curl up on her robe and doze the hours away. Of course she interrupted my naps with conversation! She never tires of talking!! She shared how she’s beginning to enjoy this cross stitch. The patterns include country homes in the the winter along with nature scenes with country animals. She imagines what might be going on in those homes or if you were walking through the snow of each scene. This doesn’t speed up her sewing, and I can’t see much progress. A snowflake here and there. A wreath on a door. It’s almost like she’s creating places that might could come to life.
Then her conversation took a deeper turn. She shared a Bible verse from Psalm 139:13. (David said, “for you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb.”) She believed that God took time like she took time in sewing to create each little part of each baby, and as she imagined the parts of her table runner scenes God knew each moment of that life He created. Then she shared verse 16 “Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them”. How amazing that God knew the plans and life of every baby, and He had a purpose for everyone! So of course she imagined her grand babies and what God had planned for them as she sewed stitch by stitch.
The Old Woman wondered if she would finish this table runner in her lifetime at the rate she was going. She has decided that the process and her appreciating creation could be worth a lot more than the finished product. Her mind has entertained her thinking of holidays of the past, planning holidays for this year, and dreaming of what holidays might be like for her grandkids. Besides- she thought the table runner might not fit in to the modern decorating of her family. It definitely was meant for the Early American Country style. So even if she never finishes it she decided to continue this slow pace and enjoy her wandering thoughts. That’s fine with me--more time for me to be snuggled up next to the Old Woman during this cooler weather!
