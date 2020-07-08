I started as the editor of The Van Buren County Democrat four years ago. I’m going to say four years “give or take” ‘cause I can’t remember if it was last week or this week that I soloed my first issue as editor.
That first self-produced issue was a thrill, and a fascinating one at that. There, there on the page where the author’s name goes, there in the box where the editor’s name goes, there, there was my name. I don’t recall those first stories, no doubt being some combination of reporting upon mayhem and government (or perhaps the more rare mayhem in government for a single-story-double-point-score) but, by cracky, there it was, on a page, under my byline.
I’d certainly had a byline in print before, in fact I’d been writing a column for the paper for about a year prior to moving into the editor’s chair, but this time it was different and this time it was, again, thrilling.
I’d gone (back to) college in my 30s with the intent of becoming a lawyer. I had a pretty good career track going as an airplane mechanic and had decided that if I wanted to have the kind of money that let me fly around in my own airplane I needed to be either a surgeon or a lawyer. I didn’t like blood, my thinking went, so it was the law for me. (Sounds silly now, but I was young then. I didn’t think I was young then, but there you go.)
The very first college class I took, this after having been out of college for 15 years or so, was in English literature. I can still recall, vividly, sitting there that first day as the professor walked in and began talking. Shortly into his opening, he discussed how we would be expected to turn in papers in the course of the semester.
I was quickly terrified. I hadn’t written anything longer than a work-shift passdown log in years and now I was going to have to (have to!) write a college level paper on some poet whose name I’d only just learned.
And I did it. And I loved it. Man, turns out I loved to write.
Other classes, other writing assignments, and the quickly became the best part of being in college. So what the heck, there was a school newspaper and maybe they’d want me to write something for them. I went in and asked they did, and a legend (it’s my story so I can tell it this way) was born.
In fact the newspaper got to be so important to me that the class work slipped a bit. I wanted to be a reporter. Law school? Eh, never mind. I’m going to newspaper for a living, go forth and report.
It didn’t quite work out that way. I couldn’t get a newspaper job that paid in checks that didn’t bounce after graduation. But life worked out, had a family to raise and after awhile was picking up some writing work on the side. Got my byline out there some, kept a toe in the water as it were. In time even picked up a steady part-time gig writing for a local paper, then a column in the ‘Democrat.
The part time gig paid a few bucks a week, the column paid zero. Spent a long, long, time talking to the wife about it and decided to pursue being a full-time writer, free lance stuff, whatever was out there. It was, and I mean absolutely, a leap of faith. Quit the job and pursued writing/reporting/whatever-I-could-find.
But, her and I decided, none of us were getting any younger, this is something I’d always wanted, time to go for it.
We went for it. I’m not going to say it was easy. I’m not going to say we ate well during that time (salami, lots of salami). I am going to say the day the publisher called and said he wanted me to be the editor up here you could hear angels signing, which was nice ‘cause the singing drowned out the wolves at the door.
A few weeks later and there in my hands was a newspaper, with my name in it (in a good way). I was standing in an office on the courthouse square in Clinton, Arkansas and I was thrilled. I just held it and stared. A newspaper, my name, I did that.
Since then it’s now two newspapers, having added Cleburne County’s The Sun-Times, and I have never enjoyed work more.
Stick with your dreams, go for it. They might grow very faint during life’s phases, but don’t let the light go out. You might hear wolves, you might eat salami, but man, when that day comes it’s all worth it.
