Oh Wow!! What a beautiful July! Cool mornings and lazy afternoons! Perfect weather for a cat and an Old couple! I think I’ve already mentioned The Old Man’s chore list, but let me tell you – it has been going a little slower on the checking off for completions. His ole knees cause him to slow down more than he wants to. Not a lot has changed for his activities included on the list though. Up at the crack of dawn. Next, To his den to read the paper, and of course, he watches the weather. I feel like he knows these forecasters on television. He keeps up with how long they’ve been on television and news of their families!! He notices the differences in their hair and clothes styles, and I’m wondering if he thinks he can change the weather sometimes! He plans out his day, which includes landscaping for the old woman, building small projects for the daughters and grandkids, taking good care of the animals (I’m very appreciative of that!), and many trips to the feed store or the building supply stores.
Next, he has breakfast (usually two boiled eggs and coffee), checks my food, (I’m thankful for that), and then loads the old farm truck with horse feed and medicine for the old horse’s knees. He sympathizes with this old horse having that ailment! Now this horse, I’ve told you is going on 34 years old. The Old Woman checked Google for how long horses live. A horse in Nashville is still living at 50 years old. That may be the record! And this may be what the old horse is aiming for --breaking this record. Just between you and me, I’m not looking for his making it in the Guinness Book of World Records, but who knows?
The old horse was named Thunder by his first owners. I’m guessing thirty years ago he probably could pound the the earth and gallop making sounds of thunder. These days he saunters across the field to meet the Old Man. The old couple have owned Thunder since he was a year or so. Actually they owned two horses before I came to the farm – Trixie and Thunder. They were both broken to ride, but they hadn’t been ridden much. The Old Man didn’t pay much for them, but they’ve given him much joy!! And when the daughters and their families come for a visit they all want to go check on the horses. The Old Man wanted his grandchildren to have the “farm experience” so he promoted these excursions to see the horses, and he even built a barn with play farm animals. He did such a good job the Old Woman thought he should enter it in the Cleburne County Fair! On Christmas Eve one year he put a play horse to be opened by the granddaughters.
Trixie and Thunder had shared a farm with cows through the years. I heard tales of their keeping to themselves rather than associating with the cows. If cows moved into their field, they continued moving on! I’m thinking they should have read the Good Samaritan! These cows were a bit beneath horses (they thought), and they didn’t consider these cows as neighbors! Before I came to the farm Trixie died of unknown causes leaving Thunder in quite a state! He ran all over the fields trying to find Trixie. The neighbors recollect the Old Woman also pacing outside of the fence in quite a state! I’m sure the old couple were heartbroken. Since my arrival Thunder has been the only horse. He’s loved by the whole community. Strangers frequently stop by with apples and carrots. Could these supplements have added to his longevity? I’m sure the Old Woman can check Google!!
Thunder has changed his tune about the whole cow situation. Since he is the only horse, he takes some interest in the cows. He moves with them from field to field. His prejudices have disappeared, although he would prefer that the cows followed him.
New fence building caused all the animals to be confused. The Old Woman wanted to help out to move Thunder, but to no avail. Some children helped the Old Woman move Thunder. He still has a bit of stubbornness, I think. This could be a key factor to his long life!!
Each day at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. the Old Man is prompt with the feedings and medicine for Thunder, and everyday when he drives his farm truck back to the house he updates us on Thunder’s condition. They’re hoping that he has a new lease on life. The Old Woman has a favorite saying for all of us. “We just have to keep putting one foot in front of the other.” For now, Thunder continues putting one hoof in front of the other!
