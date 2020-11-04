This year, returning House members and members-elect will make their committee selection for the 2021 Regular Session just days after the election.
A House caucus has been scheduled for Nov. 6.
During the caucus, newly elected members will draw for seniority and all members will select their seats for the 93rd General Assembly. After seat selection, the committee selection process will begin.
The vast majority of legislation considered during a legislative session begins in a standing committee.
There are 10 standing committees in the House. These include 5 class “A” committees and 5 class “B” committees.
Each member serves on 1 “A” committee and 1 “B” committee.
Class “A” committees include:
Education
Judiciary
Public Health, Welfare and Labor
Public Transportation
Revenue and Taxation
Class “B” Committees include:
Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs
Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development
City, County and Local Affairs
Insurance and Commerce
State Agencies and Governmental Affairs
Each standing committee consist of 20 members which include 5 members from each of the 4 House district caucuses.
Pursuant to a House Rule adopted by the 92nd General Assembly, the most senior member of the House of Representatives will select first and will choose a position on a Class “A” standing committee. The seniority rotation procedure will continue until the member with the least seniority makes his or her selection. After the member with the least seniority makes his or her Class “A” standing committee selection, the most senior member will select his or her Class “B” standing committee. The seniority rotation will continue until the member with the least seniority selects his or her Class “B” standing committee.
Selection for the House Budget Committee, Arkansas Legislative Council, and Legislative Joint Auditing will take place after standing committee selection. The Speaker of the House has the authority to make adjustments to committee membership only for the purpose of adjusting the majority to minority party ratio on the standing committees. Final committee memberships will be announced during House Orientation held the first week of December.
You can watch the committee selection process live at arkansashouse.org.
