Decisions regarding our state budget show the priorities we make as a state. The budget-making process has a direct impact on everything from classrooms to health care.
Budget hearings will begin Tuesday, October 13, 2020, and are scheduled to conclude November 12, 2020.
The Joint Budget Committee sits with the Arkansas Legislative Committee as voting participants in the hearings, creating the Arkansas Legislative Council/Joint Budget Committee.
The hearings will begin with requests from licensing boards and commissions.
The second week members will review recommendations from the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, the Department of Commerce, and the Department of Public Safety.
On week 3, Higher Education Institutions, the Department of Veteran’s Affairs, the Department of Energy, and the Department of Transformation and Shared Services will have proposals reviewed.
The courts, constitutional offices, and the Agriculture Department will be reviewed in the 4th week.
On November 10, members will be presented with the General Revenue Forecast and the Governor’s Balanced Budget Proposal.
The latest revenue reports show general revenue is now $227.4 million or 15.0 percent above this time last year.
The forecast provided at the budget hearings will tell us if we can expect continued growth in the months ahead.
The final week of hearings will then continue with proposals from the Department of Human Services and the Department of Education.
Members can begin pre-filing legislation for the 2021 Regular Session on November 16.
The Regular Session begins January 11, 2020.
You can find a list of daily meetings and watch the proceedings live on our website at www.arkansashouse.org.
We will keep you updated on this process as it continues.
