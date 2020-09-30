Unfortunately each Election Day, many would-be first-time voters in Arkansas do not have their votes counted because they are not actually registered to vote. The deadline to register to vote in the November election is October 5. The postmark on a mail-in application will be considered the submission date.
Many believed they had registered months before, but failed to follow up when they did not receive a voter ID card from their county clerk. The process of voter registration is convenient, but it also places responsibility on the registrant to ensure the process is completed.
Submitting your voter application at a state agency, in a voter registration drive or through the U.S. Postal Service does NOT guarantee your registration. You should follow up on the status of your registration just as you would on any other personal business matter. Before considering yourself a registered voter, you must receive an acknowledgment of your registration from the county clerk.
To register, you must fill out a paper Voter Registration Application. You can find one at the following locations:
Your local county clerk.
The Arkansas Secretary of State Elections Division www.sos.arkansas.gov.
Local revenue or DMV office.
Public library.
Disability agency.
Military recruitment office.
If you are registering to vote by mail, you must provide either your driver’s license number or the last four digits of your Social Security number on your Arkansas Voter Registration Application, or check the box in #9 on the application to indicate that you do not possess either a driver’s license or Social Security number.
If you have moved from one county to another within Arkansas, you must update this information with the county clerk no later than 4 days prior to Election Day via a Voter Registration Application.
Feel free to call your county clerk and inquire about the status of your application. You may also check your voter registration status online by visiting www.voterview.org.
Amidst the global pandemic, election officials are hard at work to provide safe and secure voting opportunities for Arkansans.
Voting in person on Election Day, early voting, or absentee voting are options available to voters. Early voting begins October 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.