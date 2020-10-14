The shepherds returned to the fields after visiting the newborn Jesus. They were elated and “glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen as it was told unto them” (Luke 2:20). Wise men traveled to see Him and returned to their country with great joy. When His parents took Him to the Temple to present Him to God, Simeon saw Him as the Spirit had told him he would. Anna the prophetess saw Him. Years of waiting in faith were rewarded as they looked upon the Savior.
“And the child grew, and waxed strong in spirit, filled with wisdom: and the grace of God was upon him” (Luke 2:40). When Jesus was twelve years old, He went with His parents to Jerusalem for the Passover feast. He lingered behind when the family returned to Nazareth. They missed Him on the way and returned to find Him sitting with the doctors of the Law, listening and questioning. He was, also, giving astonishing answers. He was deeply conscious of His mission of doing His “Father’s business” (Luke 2:49), but He went home with His parents and respectfully obeyed them till the Father was ready.
One day a man named John began proclaiming the name of Jesus and preaching repentance. He baptized men in water and introduced the Savior who would “baptize you with the Holy Ghost, and with fire” (Matthew 3:11). As John cried, “Behold the Lamb of God,” men saw Him. Word spread. “We have found the Messias” (John 1:41). “Come and see” (John 1:46). “We would see Jesus” (John 12:21). John’s ministry would soon be complete as Jesus’ ministry expanded. Jesus went throughout Galilee teaching and preaching salvation, healing and delivering from Satan. His fame spread and multitudes followed Him. Not everyone who saw Him saw Him. Some saw and refused the light and it became darkness in them. “Take heed therefore that the light which is in thee be not darkness” (Luke 11:35). There is a place of eternal darkness. Those who refuse the Light choose to go there. “Their eyes have they closed” (Acts 28:27).
Soon Jesus went to the cross to save all men. The multitudes who followed Him for His blessings forsook Him now and He died hearing their taunts and blasphemies. He gave His life for a sinning world and “bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed” (1 Peter 2:24). The soldiers who crucified Him sat down to watch. They would soon get a clear look. Rulers and people stood eyeing this Man on the cross. There was derision and mockery and it seemed that evil had triumphed. Things changed. Jesus cried, “It is finished!” (John 19:30) and died. The veil of the Temple split from top to bottom. An earthquake rent rocks. The land grew dark. Graves opened and saints rose and went into Jerusalem. People saw more now.
Now the whole world is changed. His ministers are preaching Christ around the world, hoping to open minds and hearts to the grace and wealth in Him. “And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ” (Ephesians 3:9). Time is counted from Christ’s coming and when He comes again to claim His believers, time will end and eternity roll on. “Every eye shall see Him” (Revelation 1:7), but only those who heartily view Him as Savior will go home with Him. Take a good look!
