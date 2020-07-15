Life is busy and full of challenges. We deal with factors that hinder progress. Time is a factor. Physical limitations stop us. The to-do list is endless. We are constantly assessing our goals and reaching for them. We plan and revise our plans and seek tools and resources. No matter how happy we are in our work there is stress. When a project is finished, a goal reached, and we are “caught up,” we feel relief and renewal. Then we have strength to go forward in another phase of our work.
The human mind looks forward. We hope. Payday is coming. Vacations give short periods of exemption from work and refresh us. A day of recreation remakes us and improves our stamina and will to work. If we aren’t happy with our present circumstances, we hope for better things. At some point we realize that hopes for life on earth are dimmed by the fact of a short life span and we must look at the eternal. God gives that vision if we pay attention. No winner in the war for eternal life “entangleth himself with the affairs of this life” (2 Timothy 2:4). To gain eternal life we must anchor our hope in Jesus.
Provision for the spiritual being, the soul, must take priority over earthly labors. “For God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good or evil” (Ecclesiastes 12:14). Work is any thought, word or outward action whether good or evil. We must give primary focus to the soul’s welfare through obedience to God. We must set high goals. “I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:14). That prize is eternal life for all who believe and accept salvation in Him.
Christ came to do a work on earth. He came to give eternal life to all. Even as a twelve -year-old He said, “I must be about my Father’s business” (Luke 2:49). He healed, preached and delivered from Satan for over three years with His mind focused on the cross where He would die for our sins. He said, “But I have a baptism to be baptized with; and how am I straitened till it be accomplished” (Luke 12:50)! This was a baptism of pain and suffering to save you and me. He bowed His head as He died and said, “It is finished” (John 19:30). Now we can cease our sinful works and enter into rest now and eternally.
Salvation’s “to-do” list is so short. When it’s done, we experience rest and “peace which passeth all understanding” (Philippians 4:7). We must “go” to Christ’s cross and kneel in worship and repentance of our sins. He was baptized in water for our example and asks us to be baptized to testify of our faith in His death and resurrection and to signify our cleansing through Him. Walk the aisle. Call upon His name. Confess your faith and experience birth in His Spirit. Times of refreshing will come till one day we will go to eternal rest with Him. We have time to pray, make an apology, witness to someone and fully obey God. Let’s get caught up! “Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord” (1 Thessalonians 4:17).
