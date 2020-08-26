Adam and Eve heard the voice God in Eden, “Where art thou” (Genesis 3:9)? Man’s history begins. God knew of their sin and where they were. He wanted a response. To Noah God said, “Come thou and all thy house into the ark: for thee have I seen righteous before me in this generation” (Genesis 7:1). He saved Noah and his family from the flood. He has said that the next time He judges sin the earth will be destroyed by fire (2 Peter 3:7). God spoke to Abraham, “And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed” (Genesis 12:3). Salvation through Jesus Christ is that blessing.
Moses knew his calling to deliver Israel from Egyptian bondage. He believed but waited many years until God was ready. He was herding sheep on the desert near mount Horeb when he saw a bush on fire. That wasn’t unusual in desert land but this one didn’t burn up. Moses focused his attention on it in wonder. Then God spoke. It was time. A mighty deliverance of God’s people was coming!
“God, who at sundry times and in divers manners spake in time past unto the fathers by the prophets, Hath in these last days spoken unto us by his Son” (Hebrews 1:1,2). The veil over the Temple’s holiest meeting place with God and the veil over the hearts and minds of men was removed by Christ’s death for us. There is now clearer vision and we confidently, boldly, approach God with petition and praise. Christ fulfilled words of the prophets who could not have known the facts about Him but by divine communication. You can hear from God. He speaks blessings into our lives.
Three of the gifts of the Spirit given to profit us are gifts of divine speech: tongues, interpretation and prophecy. God is speaking to His people in many ways. He has written His law in our hearts and has given each of us a conscience which constantly tells us whether our deeds are right or wrong unless we are hardened in disobedience.
A preacher who was in a time of trial and transition in ministry woke up about three o’clock in the morning with his wife sound asleep beside him. His eyes caught sight of the face of a shepherd on the wall above a window. It was the Shepherd! His eyes were penetrating and He spoke to the preacher. “I’m going to help you.” The preacher was strengthened by the power and authority of the Speaker. His ministry took on fresh solidity and his children who had strayed came back to God and the church.
As John baptized Jesus God spoke from Heaven, “This is my beloved Son in whom I am well-pleased.” Jesus’ ministry was launched, a ministry of speaking God’s love to all. “Woman, thou art loosed from thine infirmity.” “Lazarus, come forth.” “Son, thy sins be forgiven thee.” To devils, “Go.” “According to thy faith be it unto you.” “With God all things are possible.” “It is finished.” “I go to prepare a place for you.” “I will send another Comforter.” “I will come again and receive you.” “Watch and pray.”
“Incline your ear, and come unto me: hear, and your soul shall live” (Isaiah 55:3).
