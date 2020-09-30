The world lay in darkness. The Jews had suffered captivities, hatred, homelessness, and their burdensome Talmud with its countless and complicated interpretations of Scripture. Their prophets were silent. The Gentiles worshipped their idols and rulers who claimed deity. There was evil, ignorance and exclusion. Through Abraham the Jews had been promised a land, countless posterity and the blessing of salvation for all the nations of the earth. They were chosen to show God to the world and that He blesses those who serve Him. Their deliverance from Egypt and the Red Sea crossing were known facts and had put fear into heathen nations. As men of all races do, they failed and their history became one of ups and downs, victories and defeat. In their times of oppression, they remembered God’s promises to Abraham and looked for that Anointed One, Christ the Messiah.
One day the Light began to shine upon a groping, stumbling world. A Baby was born by a Jewish, virgin maiden named Mary in the little Judean town of Bethlehem. God is speaking again. Wise men from the east watched as a star moved toward Bethlehem. They followed the star, taking gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. They found Mary and the Child and fell down and worshipped the only begotten Son of God. “When they saw the star, they rejoiced with exceeding great joy” (Matthew 2:10).
Zacharias, priest and father of John the Baptist, prophesied of Jesus, the Dayspring who would “give light to them that sit in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the way of peace” (Luke 1:79). That darkness is ignorance and sin. Scripture tells us that Jews and Gentiles “are all under sin” (Romans 3:9). Simeon, who waited for the “consolation of Israel” (Luke 2:25), was in the Temple when Baby Jesus was presented to God according to the Law. He felt complete as he held Him and looked into the face of the One who was “a light to lighten the Gentiles, and the glory of thy people Israel” (Luke 2:32). While Joseph and Mary marveled at his words, in comes the prophetess Anna giving thanks and recognizing Him as the Redeemer Israel had been looking for. Israel was the first to be given the “true light which lighteth every man that cometh into the world” (John 1:9) and was to give the knowledge of Him to the rest of the world. Day had dawned but not everyone wanted the Light. Some “loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil” (John 3:19). A remnant of Jews believed but unbelievers were cut off of that “good olive tree” (Romans 11:24) and believing Gentiles began to be grafted in with both Jews and Gentiles comprising the Israel that will be saved.
“Arise and shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the Lord is upon thee” (Isaiah 60:1). Jesus came to open the eyes of those who are physically and spiritually blind. Whosoever will believe, repent, confess His name, be baptized and receive His Spirit will be saved from eternal death. The Samaritan woman who had had such marriage failures met the Messiah at Jacob’s well and her eyes were opened. The Ethiopian eunuch was longing for knowledge as he read Isaiah describing Christ’s sacrifice for sin when Philip joined his chariot and illuminated his soul. The Light is shining all over the world. Men are smiling. Children are singing. Hearts are throbbing with joy as sins are forgiven. Souls are being saved as they find eternal purpose on that path to the “excellent glory” (2 Peter 1:17).
