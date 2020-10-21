Some questions are a waste of time. Some questions and their answers are urgent. Creation raises questions and answers some. The whole world learns about God the Creator by viewing His “handywork” (Psalm19:1). Then we begin to inquire more. Who am I? Why am I here? Where am I going? The conscience also speaks of God who created it and stirs more questions, even answers, as it approves or disapproves of actions and attitudes.
We see life and we see death in the world around us. Men, women, boys, girls, babies are marvelous, “fearfully and wonderfully made” (Psalm 139:14) and speak of the righteous, self-existent God of glory, omniscience, omnipotence and omnipresence. Our existence on earth is not casual. There is a purpose for being which extends far beyond this temporary life. Such wonderful beings are meant to live forever. So, why do I see death and suffering around me?
Death came by the first man Adam who sinned against God and passed sin upon all men. “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:23). God is just and judges sin. Think of the wrongs done in society that cause us to say that justice ought to be served. Well, God is doing that but He has a plan that goes beyond justice to redemption and salvation. The answer to man’s sinful plight is Jesus, the Second Man, whom God sent to be our Substitute in death. When a believer is baptized in Christ, God counts him dead for his sins and he is raised to newness of life now and will be given eternal life at the end of the world.
Acceptance of Jesus gives life to the repentant sinner, but there is a conflict in my being as I make my choices. The law of my members and the law of my mind are in a life-or-death war. My inner being chooses to obey God’s law but my flesh tends to disobey when tempted by the law of sin. “Who shall deliver me from the body of this death” (Romans 7:24)? Christ is the Deliverer. “For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death” (Romans 8:2).
Nicodemus, a member of the Sanhedrin, went to Jesus in secret to ask about Him and His ministry. Jesus gave him precious knowledge of the way to life. “Ye must be born again” (John 3:7). Everyone born of the flesh comes from the union of a man and a woman and has their characteristics. Christ came through the union of God and man and is the Firstborn of many brethren who bear the traits of God when born of the Spirit. “Ye know that everyone that doeth righteousness is born of him” (1 John 2:29).
Some questions about life in our Sovereign God imply their answers. “If God be for us, who can be against us” (Romans 8:31)? Who?! “He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him freely give us all things” (v.32)? How will He not?! “Who shall lay any thing to the charge of God’s elect” (v. 33)? Who can overturn the ruling of this Judge?! “Who is he that condemneth” (v. 34)? Condemn the one set free by Jesus?! “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ” (v. 35)? Can you name a power greater than His love?! “Who hath believed our report” (Romans 10:16)? Who? Have You? Is your name in the book of life? Urgent question!
