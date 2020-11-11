Songs express emotion, views of life and character. Singing can minister in times of stress if the theme is positive. Music can inspire toward good living or sow seeds of evil. Some forms provide tranquility and some forms depress. Lyrics come from someone’s heart and mind and express purpose and desires, maybe lament losses or failures. When a person completes a hard project or makes it through a crisis, he may just want to sing. He might just clean out the garage! A heavy load is lifted and he is rejuvenated in body and spirit.
One hard issue we all face is conviction of sin. “All have sinned” (Romans 3:23). We may go along unconcerned about the sin problem, but there come those God-moments when He impresses upon us the need to be saved. Then we realize we are in the war of good and evil, flesh and spirit, a life-and-death war which we can’t afford to lose. To lose is to die eternally. To win is to receive eternal life. Yielding to the flesh is easy and the believer who chooses to obey God’s law must fight or be brought into captivity to sin by the flesh. “The carnal mind is enmity against God” (Romans 8:7), but will never win against God. God will defeat sin by redeeming the sinner or by judging him. The sinner chooses.
God sent a Deliverer, the Captain of our salvation (Hebrews 2:10), who gives us victory over sin and our sinful nature by His death and the power of His Spirit. The saved who have this victory are lifting songs of praise to Jesus all around the world. “He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings. And he hath put a new song in my mouth” (Psalm 40:2,3). It’s hard to express His greatness and our thanks, but we try and He knows the sincerity of our praises. “Love so mighty and so true, Merits my soul’s best songs.”
Those who know Jesus are the most optimistic people on earth. Optimism comes of hope and Jesus is our hope. “Whispering hope, O how welcome Thy voice.” In Him there is salvation from sin and death and the saved are singing, “Amazing grace, how sweet the sound!” Believers are experiencing His continual presence in the Spirit. “Peace, peace! wonderful peace, Coming down from the Father above.” “Once like a bird in prison I dwelt…but Jesus came…and Glory to God! He set me free!” Sweet strains are flowing from the mouths and hearts of those delivered from addictions and all forms of sin. Believers have found rest by faith in Jesus (Hebrews 4:3) which is a glorious realization of “no condemnation” (Romans 8:1). “Would you be free from the burden of sin? There’s pow’r in the blood.”
“Now I have that everlasting joy within, Since King Jesus took away my sin. The moment that He blessed me and He made me fully whole, He put that everlasting joy down in my soul.” Sweet Song! Jesus!
