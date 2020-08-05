The book of Jude is a single chapter packed with exhortation, warning and encouragement. He exhorts to “earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered to the saints” (verse 3). “Contend” indicates a struggle. Satan has challenged God and believers from the beginning of time and in every age he plants evil workers among the good. Tares will grow with the wheat until the harvest at the end of the world. Don’t reject the church because you see someone or something not right. Don’t “cut off your nose to spite your face.” Just align yourself with God and contend with His mighty weapons (2 Corinthians 10:4) and not carnal ones which bring defeat. “Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil” (Ephesians 6:11).
Satan comes with violent persecution or deceitful teaching and practices to defeat God’s church. “Woe to the inhabiters of the earth and of the sea! for the devil has come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time” (Revelation 12:12). Know the Gospel. Faith is the Christian doctrine. Faith is, also, your belief in Christ. Contend for the purity of both. Stay with the “simplicity that is in Christ” (2 Corinthians 11:3). Don’t accept another Jesus, another spirit or another gospel.
Evil workers deny God and Christ and turn the grace of God into lasciviousness, giving license to sin. They preach and prophesy for gain and power. Some even condone the sins of Sodom and surrounding cities that brought God’s wrath and destruction upon them. “And, let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity” (2 Timothy 2:19).
The Hebrews were led out of Egyptian bondage covered by the blood of a spotless lamb. It was a mighty and miraculous deliverance, the first Passover. The Red Sea crossing made history, but they forgot God’s goodness and murmured. God “afterward destroyed them that believed not” (Jude 5). Core and his followers were destroyed for rebellion against God’s chosen leaders.
Jesus is our Passover Lamb. His blood covers us. He gave His life to deliver us from the bondage of sin and all we have to do is believe in Him, repent of sin, confess our faith and receive His Spirit. We, too, have experienced miracles and had our hearts purged from sinful desires by the power of the Spirit. We must keep the faith and treasure the “unction” (1 John 2:20, 27) by which we as believers discern good and evil. Living the faith as individuals, families and churches could prevent the fall of our nation. In the end doubt will bring God’s wrath as in early days although He is longsuffering with us and wants all to be saved.
With an intense concern for what really matters, earnestness, we must engage in the fight, contend, for the faith given to us by God in His Son Jesus Christ. Realizing its tremendous, eternal value, we compassionately bring others to the faith, “pulling them out of the fire” (Jude 23) as we watch and wait for Christ’s return. It’s a precious faith and is the substance of all we could ever desire. It will give indescribable joy when Jesus comes again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.