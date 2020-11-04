Adam sinned. By him sin and death entered the world. That’s our legacy. By his offense death reigned until the coming of Christ who brought the reign of grace and life. Believers translated into the kingdom of God and sonship with Jesus have the “Spirit of adoption whereby we cry, Abba, Father” (Romans 8:15) and are heirs of God and joint-heirs with Jesus Christ. His legacy is redemption, eternal life and rest.
From the time of the original sin God promised a Redeemer. The Seed of the woman would bruise the head of the tempter. To Abraham, also, this Seed was promised and He would save all believers. Moses, who led Israel out of Egyptian bondage, said a Prophet was coming to break sin’s bondage. He would be crucified as God’s judgment upon sin. The “Holy One” (Psalm 16:10) would die for us but rise in three days with life for all who believe. The “Branch” (Jeremiah 23:5), Son of David, will be our King forever.
Jesus was beaten, severely abused and nailed to a cross where He gave His life for our sins. He alone, only the sinless One, could satisfy God’s demands for righteousness. As a Shepherd He gave His life to bring the lost back to God. He is the Righteous Servant come to “justify many” (Isaiah 53:11) and serves God and man. Jesus is the Vine and we are branches that bear fruit by Him. “Without me ye can do nothing” (John 15:5). He is the Head of the body and the life of the members. In Him we live in body and soul.
Remember God wants reconciliation so He sent Jesus. He is the Mediator between God and man (1 Timothy 2:5). Between! There must be nothing, no one, but Jesus! We are saved from sin and Hell by grace. Jesus is God’s grace to us. He took on human existence so that He could experience infirmities and temptations as we do. He understands. He cares. He knows what we are going through and wants us to give our burdens to Him. He is our Altar, our Sacrifice and our High Priest.
Jesus is our Captain in spiritual warfare as we contend against Satan, sin and death. He provides us with armor and weapons and in Him we are “more than conquerors” (Romans 8:37) no matter what opposition we face. Nothing, no one, can separate us from the love of God given in Christ. When our battles are over, we will join the heavenly choir of the redeemed singing songs of victory. They will sing a “new song, saying, Thou art worthy…for thou wast slain, and hast redeemed us to God out of every kindred, and tongue, and people, and nation” (Revelation 5:9). Millions of angels will be saying, “Worthy is the Lamb that was slain to receive power, and riches, and wisdom, and honour, and glory, and blessing” (Revelation 5:12). Only Jesus can redeem, heal, strengthen and comfort. Jesus! Only Jesus!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.