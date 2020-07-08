‘There go the ships” (Psalm 104:26). The mariners head to another land hauling goods produced by the land. The vast heavens over them are awesome. These shipmen sail by huge whales which God made to play in the waters and other creatures of all sizes, some given for food and some perhaps for revelation of God. There is a message in the vast creation they see and are part of, a message in a language all races, tribes and nations understand (Psalm 19:3). In each of these sailors is a conscience which also speaks of the Creator. Most can’t express it like David did, but they see and feel it. “O Lord, how manifold are thy works! in wisdom hast thou made them all: the earth is full of thy riches” (Psalm 104:24).
The clouds are God’s chariots and He travels on the winds. The mountains, the valleys, the rocks, the trees, the springs, fruits of the land, the beasts, the birds, the light, darkness, the storms: His works are too numerous to name and are indescribably great. If He hides His face or closes His hand, life is gone. His glance can shake the earth and His touch can cause the hills to smoke (Psalm 104:32).
Man, male or female, is part of this vast and wonderful creation. We are sailing the sea of life and we have a destination which is eternal. Our cargo is our souls. The psalmist termed his soul his “darling” (Psalm 35:17). We will deliver our souls into the loving arms of God or sell out to Satan by the decisions we make in our allotted time on this incredibly wonderful earth. “Man goeth forth to his work and to his labour until the evening” (Psalm 104:23). We work and decide every day. Each day’s labor is in sweat and sorrow because of the sin of the first man God created, but there is an earnest of rest here and eternal rest in Heaven if we choose God. Chart your course by the unction of the Spirit. Every day is time to prepare and one day closer to the destination of Heaven or Hell.
Adam passed sin and its penalty of death upon all men (Romans 5:12), but the same God who created this beautiful earth and expansive universe has given us a beautiful remedy for our sin problem. He gave of Himself. The offense is ours but the penalty is paid by Him through the gift of His Son. Amazing grace! I sin. You sin. God pays! “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:23). How marvelous are the ways of God! All we have to do is believe the Gospel of Christ’s propitiation through His death and resurrection, repent of sin, testify of Him by baptism and a righteous walk in His Spirit. “How precious also are thy thoughts unto me, O God! how great is the sum of them (Psalm 139:17)!
I wave at my neighbor passing by on the street. I speak to the stranger I meet on the sidewalk. Drivers stop for the funeral procession. Children are growing and learning while we lovingly watch. We count our days and, hopefully, add that one eternal day by the second birth. Man is going to his “long home” (Ecclesiastes 12:5). “There go the ships.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.