Life is filled with wonder. It’s a precious sight to watch a child experience life and the marvels of creation. In fact, we never get too old to enjoy and enquire of our surroundings. A child begins with questions about small things. In time he begins to ask philosophical questions. Where did I come from? Why am I here? Why do people die? What then? “If a man die, shall he live again” (Job 14:14)? Mama says God made him. Along comes a preacher sent from God and he’s talking about Heaven and Hell.
Sincere seekers are given knowledge which will point them to everlasting life in Heaven with our God and Savior. “But foolish and unlearned questions avoid, knowing that they do gender strife” (2 Timothy 2:23). Some are “Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth” (2 Timothy 3:7). “Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and shew thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not” (Jeremiah 33:3).
So, there’s God. I’m privileged to learn of Him by creation, by my conscience and by the words of the preacher. The preacher reads from a Book that defines sin and says that God hates sin. My conscience agrees. The Book says that I am a sinner (Romans 3:23) and that “the wages of sin is death” (Romans 6:23). That poses another question: Is there an answer to this problem? Back to the Book and the preacher. “Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost” (Acts 2:38). Jesus. The Answer! Why would Jesus have to pay for my sins? The answer is that I can pay only by eternal death and God loves me too much to leave me with that as my only option. Atonement for sin requires a sinless sacrifice and Jesus is that sinless One (Hebrews 9:14). Who can die and life results? Only Jesus! Amazing grace! That satisfies God and it satisfies me. I will praise Him eternally for dying for me.
“So Christ was once offered to bear the sins of many; and unto them that look for him shall he appear the second time without sin unto salvation” (Hebrews 9:28). “But who may abide the day of his coming” (Malachi 3:2)? Who? You and I have to answer that question. Christ’s first coming and His second are blended by some prophecies which illustrates the brevity of time compared to eternity. The separation of believers and unbelievers began with the first and will be finalized at the second coming. The wicked will be destroyed for refusing the Savior of all men. Believers will be healed of sin, sickness and all the accompanying sorrows (Malachi 4:1,2).
Disciples asked, “Tell us, when shall these things be? And what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world” (Matthew 24:3)? Jesus answered that only His Father knows the day and hour and that we should watch and be ready. Study the answer Book. Be enlightened and find life’s meaning and purpose. God wants you to “know what is the hope of his calling, and what the riches of his inheritance in the saints, and what is the exceeding greatness of his power to us-ward who believe” (Ephesians 1:18,19). He wants you to know the Answer.
