John saw Jesus. It was a vision in the Spirit. Jesus was standing in the midst of seven golden candlesticks, the churches of Asia. He was holding seven stars, ministers of the churches, in His hand. His eyes were like fire, His voice like a roaring river and His words a double-edged sword. His countenance was bright like the sun. John fell before Him as dead. Jesus touched and revived Him and began to give him revelation of things “which must shortly come to pass” (Revelation 1:1). He had a message for the churches and to each He gave a prescription for overcoming and promise of reward.
The church is an institution built by God upon the solid foundation of faith in Christ Jesus His Son. It has suffered opposition and persecution throughout time, but “the gates of hell shall not prevail against it” (Matthew 16:18). This church began with the nation of Israel whose history has been written and tracked through centuries. The wicked prophet Balaam when hired by the king of Moab to curse them could only say as he looked out from the mountaintop upon that cross-shaped encampment, “The Lord his God is with him, and the shout of a king is among them” (Numbers 23:21). Israel was blessed and he could not reverse that. Balaam could only envy as he spoke these words, “Let me die the death of the righteous, and let my last end be like his” (Numbers 23:10). This nation showed us God and by the prophets and apostles gave us His Word that promised a Savior for all.
What a privilege to live in the day of Christ! “This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24). The church is formed of believers in Christ. They are not without failures as was not the cross-shaped camp of Israel. The reality of the church is the Presence and work of Christ. He is the Head of the body and we are its members. We operate in different gifts and levels of knowledge but no group without the doctrine of Christ and His leadership is part of the true church.
Christ gave Himself for the church like a bridegroom gives all to take a wife to love and support till death. His sinlessness, death and resurrection give us pardon and sanctification. He is in the midst of the individual churches that make up the universal church which lights the world. When we slack away from His tenets of righteousness, He moves out. Those who do evil like darkness as a cover for their wrongdoing anyway (John 3:19). When the Light is gone, the candlestick is useless. It is no longer the church. “And when they had prayed, the place was shaken where they were assembled together; and they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and they spake the word of God with boldness” (Acts 4:31). Christ is the Word, the Light and our Savior if we believe Him, repent to Him and confess Him.
America was founded upon faith in God, religious liberty and equality of all its citizens as taught by our impartial God. She has been blessed and prospered for this faith. She hasn’t been perfect and is still learning and making amends. We must continue to move toward God and not away from our godly roots if we remain God’s candlestick in the world. “Repent, and do the first works; or else I will come unto thee quickly and remove thy candlestick out of his place, except thou repent” (Revelation 2:5). He is soon coming to take His “glorious church” home with Him to walk in His light forever.
