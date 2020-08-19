There is one Message, many sermons with one Theme. Jesus is the Message. All people desire the revelation of God and His expectations. All desire freedom from guilt and immortality and make altars of sacrifice to God, or some god, to appease anger and obtain favor.
In Eden after being deceived by Satan, Adam and Eve were promised a Seed who would bruise Satan. That Seed is Jesus. Exodus tells of a Passover Lamb that saves from death. Christ is our Passover whose blood covers our sins. Leviticus points to Him as our High Priest who makes atonement for us, reconciling us to God after sin has separated us. Numbers portrays God in a covenant relationship with His people giving guidance, protection and food for them until they reach the land of milk and honey. Jesus is the Word, our Power for victory and the Bread of Life. In Deuteronomy God’s people are exhorted to be faithful and the laws are repeated for them and future generations. They would conquer by faith and obedience. By faith and obedience to Christ we, too, are “more than conquerors” (Romans 8:37).
The Book of Joshua speaks of Moses, a conqueror who typifies our conquering Savior Jesus Christ. Judges tells of the sins of the nation and the penalties they suffered by oppressing nations. When they repented, God raised up judges, ruling leaders, to deliver them. God’s people repented and offered sacrifices in Shiloh. Now Christ is Shiloh (Genesis 49:10), our place of meeting God, our altar, our Sacrifice and our High Priest. The Book of Ruth gives the beautiful story of the acceptance of a Gentile woman into the nation of Israel and the lineage of Christ. Here we see the “mystery” (Colossians 1:27) of God unfolding. He will save all Israel, that “good olive tree” (Romans 11:24) with grafted Gentile branches.
The historical Books tell us of a people and their God, their spiritual and moral warfare, their sins and their judgments. That glorious ministration was the classroom where the coming of Christ was taught. Job tells of the struggles of a righteous man and his longing for a “daysman” (Job 9:33) to plead his case. Job knew that one day that One would stand on the earth (Job 19:25). The Books of Poetry and Wisdom sing God’s praises, describe our struggles and prophesy of Christ. The Prophets spoke of God’s law and the blessings promised for obedience and the curses for disobedience throughout the history of Israel. They prophesied of Christ, longing and waiting for Him. Then there was a 400-year silence.
One day John the Baptist, breaking the silence, came preaching repentance in the name of Jesus. As his ministry decreased another began to increase. The “Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world” (John 1:29) had come and people were being gathered to Shiloh. Matthew, Mark, Luke, John, Paul, Peter, James, Jude…. They have a word for you! Here comes the preacher! God-sent! We can’t hear without a preacher. How beautiful the sight of a preacher with the Message from God! Hear, believe, call upon the name of Jesus and forgiveness and immortality are yours! Jesus is the final message from God. “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6).
