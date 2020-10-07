‘There’s no place like home.” That’s really true. It’s mine, my place, holds my “stuff.” Most important, it’s where those live that love me and that I love. My heart is on home. It’s my operating base. I go out and do what I have to do and return home for rest and rejuvenation – and love.
Home is my shelter. It’s shelter from heat, cold and wind. It protects me from dangers, wild animals, pestilence and evil people. I make it a place of socialization. I invite relatives and friends for fellowship and home becomes my trove of treasured memories. Its walls echo with laughter; tears have dripped on its floors. Decisions are made at its table. Dreams are dreamed in my private chambers.
The wood, metal and concrete aren’t what make a house a home. It’s the family, the weddings, the babies, Mom and Dad, the grandparents who give love and warmth and the feeling of home. The building will rust and decay and may have to be traded. It may fall or be destroyed by calamity but it is still in the memory-filled heart. The occupants are growing older, too, and it doesn’t take long to realize that things don’t stay the same. Whether we know it or not, each of us is headed to an eternal home. Grandparents may go first. Parents pass. I will follow. Is all this good over just like that?! Seventy years, more or less. Is that all?!
I look for life’s meaning. I begin to pay more attention to that Book Dad read so much and I read about life in another home. Life there is eternal and the home, too. The streets are gold and no tears ever drop on them. Then I want to go there. I must find the way. The Bible tells of a “highway” (Isaiah 35:8) and wayfarers thereon. I am a wayfarer. It’s obvious that I’m not standing still. I’m going somewhere. The Bible tell of another place and I most certainly don’t want to go there. I must find the Way to that better home. “And the nations of them which are saved shall walk in the light of it” (Revelation 21:24). Saved. Preserved from eternal death, the penalty of sin. Safe in that heavenly home with God and the family of believers. “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away” (Revelation 21:4).
Salvation is near, in the heart and mouth (Romans 10:8). Christ made the way. Completion of the work is within us. “If thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved” (Romans 10:9). We can die to pay for our sins, but the death of the sinless Son of God does more. He triumphed over death and Hell and rose with life for every believer. Each is the temple of the Spirit who gives power to overcome evil and persevere on the Way. Jesus is the Way home; there’s no other way. “In my Father’s house are many mansions…I go to prepare a place for you” (John 14:2). He is soon coming to receive us into that eternal home.
Hovering over and around my earthly home are angels sent from God to minister and to lead. They are moving up and down the Ladder that connects Heaven and earth, connects man to God (John 1: 51). I am on the way. I can make it! Come and go with me to Father’s house! There’s no place like it!
