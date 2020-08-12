God is “King of all the earth” (Psalm 47:7). He is omnipresent, omniscient, omnipotent, holy and eternal. His domain is vast. He is our Father and created us to serve Him. Our good is foremost in His holy administration because He loves His children. His voice shook the earth as He gave the law to the nation of Israel on Sinai. That tangible mountain emitted fear and death and even Moses trembled in fear. God’s law, written on tables of stone, was moral and good but worship was ceremonial and burdensome. Offerings were typical of Christ and His once-for-all sacrifice that brought a better day.
In this Gospel age we are privileged to worship God “in Spirit and in truth” (John 4:24) and to have the law written in our hearts and in our minds by the indwelling Spirit. The old covenant was glorious but its glory was “done away” (2 Corinthians 3:11) by the greater glory of the new covenant. Worship is joyful and uplifting. The conscience is clear. We are members of Zion, God’s church on earth, and “spirits of just men made perfect” (Hebrews 12:23) wait for us to join them in the heavenly Jerusalem. God dwells among us and we have “righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost” (Romans 14:17). Zion’s door is open to all. “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus” (Galatians 3:28).
Israel is that “good olive tree” (Romans 11:24) with some branches broken off because of unbelief and wild branches from the Gentiles grafted in. All Israel, Jew and Gentile branches who believe the Gospel, will be saved from Hell. “In every nation he that feareth him, and worketh righteousness is accepted with him” (Acts 10:35). The nations are “as a drop of a bucket” (Isaiah 40:15) and you and I are each just one of billions in God’s domain, but He views each as “the apple of his eye” (Deuteronomy 32:10) and has richly provided for us. He wants to save us and has revealed that by the appearing of Christ “who hath abolished death, and hath brought life and immortality to light through the gospel” (2 Timothy 1:10).
God’s voice shook the earth at Sinai but He is shaking “the heavens, and the earth, and the sea, and the dry land…and all nations” (Haggai 2:6,7) with the message of Christ. This shaking will bring destruction upon all who refuse God. Wrath is the only alternative to grace. Our sovereign God is preparing a people in Zion and Jesus will return to take them to the heavenly Jerusalem to live with Him forever as a bride with her bridegroom.
Sin, Adam’s and ours, is the cause of pain and sorrow. Salvation through Christ has elevated us to a higher life and we are made the actual temple of the Holy Ghost. Nothing can separate us from the love of God. We are surrounded by an “innumerable company of angels” (Hebrews 12:22) sent by Him to minister to us, his “heirs of salvation” (Hebrews 2:14). God’s kingdom is eternal, righteous, beautiful, glorious, life-giving, immovable and “will break in pieces and consume” all others. He wants to include you as a citizen of His wide, eternal domain of love and life.
