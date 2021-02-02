I have several conversations a week with people inquiring about personal care services. Many times I hear people say things like “I make too much money” or “I don’t qualify.” I even have people tell me that DHS told them that they make too much money and don’t qualify, then to find out that that is all false.
There are financial and medical guidelines for the ARChoices Waiver program. Financially, a single person cannot make more than $2349.00 monthly. This is usually far above the average social security income. A person can also not have more than $2000 in liquid assets. This is money, readily available to them. Examples may be bank accounts, cash surrender value to life insurances, savings, etc. Things can also get a little complicated with home ownership but this is usually something that is workable and considered on a situational basis. A DHS worker will pour over the applicants financials and determine this eligibility.
The medical guidelines are assessed by an OPTUM Rn. OPTUM is contacted by DHS to assess clients who are seeing personal care and behavioral health services, to determine eligibility. There are three main areas that are considered: eating, transfering, and toileting.
Eating consists of plate to mouth activity. Transfering consists of a person moving about; in and out of bed, furniture, fall risks, etc. Toileting consists of a persons continence and their ability to take care of this. These tasks being done effectively and safely and the amount of assistance needed is all taken into consideration. There are many other areas that are discussed in the assessment, such as bathing, dressing, cognition, meal prep, housekeeping, laundry, etc. These are all activities of daily living and instrumental activities of daily living.
Anyone ages 64 or younger must have an extra application step, which is known as The Medical Review Team within DHS. This portion could take up to 90 days of consideration to move forward with the application. If a person is mentally disabled then they may not consider the application for personal care services. It must be proved that there are physical limitations.
Having a social worker assist with this type of application can be very helpful. In the past month I have assisted two people who had been trying to do this process on their own and both were very overwhelmed. For more information on the ARChoices waiver program and or assistance with the application process, please contact us at allheart.
Amber Risner is a Social Worker for allheart Senior. She can be reached at 870-569-4058, amberl.allheart@gmail.com
