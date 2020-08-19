Vote
In August 1920 the 19th Amendment was ratified and women, after 72 years, gained the right to vote.
Women of color would, in some states, have to wait for the 1965 Voting Rights Act to gain that same privilege.
And it is a privilege, and privilege which is a right, of course, and one borne of long history. A lot of people worked, worked hard, some risking everything, some giving their all, so we could vote for those who represent us.
The least we can do, the very least, is to vote.
We will be early voting and recommend you do the same. It’s easy and, even in these pandemic times, even during a national election, can be undertaken without having to deal with crowds or with lines. You have to time it right, maybe take an early or late lunch, but it can be done.
That’s one of the great attributes of living in this part of the country – the relative lack of population density – and has lead to our decision.
Which is to say we’re not doing the mail-in ballot thing. We realize this has become a hot topic in the country of late, and attendant has a rather odd smell of what is taking place in the national management of our postal service, but, that’s a consideration for more populous regions, where waiting in line, where shoulder-to-shoulder has potentially fatal implications, and not on our radar.
So we’re early voting.
We encourage you to do the same. Reiterating here: We may not agree with you politically. We may not understand what has led you to making the decision and supporting the candidates you do, but that is for some other conversation. This conversation, right here, this is telling you to go vote.
You have until Oct. 5 to register (and be an adult and do not wait ’til the last minute). If you’re confused, go to the Secretary of State’s office at www.sos.arkansas.gov/elections/voter -information/voter-registration-information and find out your options.
2 Coirinthians 10 (NIV) Paul’s Defense of His Ministry
10 By the humility and gentleness of Christ, I appeal to you – I, Paul, who am “timid” when face to face with you, but “bold” toward you when away! 2 I beg you that when I come I may not have to be as bold as I expect to be toward some people who think that we live by the standards of this world. 3 For though we live in the world, we do not wage war as the world does. 4 The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have divine power to demolish strongholds. 5 We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ. 6 And we will be ready to punish every act of disobedience, once your obedience is complete.
7 You are judging by appearances. If anyone is confident that they belong to Christ, they should consider again that we belong to Christ just as much as they do. 8 So even if I boast somewhat freely about the authority the Lord gave us for building you up rather than tearing you down, I will not be ashamed of it. 9 I do not want to seem to be trying to frighten you with my letters. 10 For some say, “His letters are weighty and forceful, but in person he is unimpressive and his speaking amounts to nothing.” 11 Such people should realize that what we are in our letters when we are absent, we will be in our actions when we are present.
12 We do not dare to classify or compare ourselves with some who commend themselves. When they measure themselves by themselves and compare themselves with themselves, they are not wise. 13 We, however, will not boast beyond proper limits, but will confine our boasting to the sphere of service God himself has assigned to us, a sphere that also includes you. 14 We are not going too far in our boasting, as would be the case if we had not come to you, for we did get as far as you with the gospel of Christ. 15 Neither do we go beyond our limits by boasting of work done by others. Our hope is that, as your faith continues to grow, our sphere of activity among you will greatly expand, 16 so that we can preach the gospel in the regions beyond you. For we do not want to boast about work already done in someone else’s territory. 17 But, “Let the one who boasts boast in the Lord.”18 For it is not the one who commends himself who is approved, but the one whom the Lord commends.
