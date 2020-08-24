Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat. The editorial board is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
A safe, successful school year
As the school year starts, the Log Cabin Democrat wishes everyone a safe and successful school year regardless of whether that includes onsite instruction, virtual learning or a blended environment.
We encourage everyone to do their part with social distancing and wearing masks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community, which will hopefully translate to a safer environment in our schools.
We applaud teachers and staff members for taking on the tremendous task of continually adjusting plans and preparations for the upcoming school year. For those who will be working on site, we recognize the sacrifice you are making by putting yourself at higher risk of exposure just to do your (often thankless) jobs. For what it’s worth, we thank you.
We commend Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Legislative Council for adding $100 million in state funds to the $24 million of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was allocated for Arkansas Rural Connect.
ARC is a program to assist local communities in expanding internet access, which will be integral in making distance learning a real option for those in rural areas of the state. The expanded program will go a long way in bridging the digital divide in the state.
“Broadband service must download at a rate of at least 25 megabits per second and upload at 3 megabits per second, which would load a normal song in one second and a two-hour movie in 10 minutes,” the governor said. “Broadband at these speeds will level the playing field as we compete on a global scale. Arkansans in rural communities will have access to the same information and services as people in Fort Smith and Fayetteville.”
We also commend the governor for partnering with Arkansas Center For Health Improvement (ACHI) to provide in-depth data about COVID-19 in school districts. Users can go to ACHI.net/covid19 and click on their school district on the map to get detailed information about the rates of new cases over the previous 14 days per 10,000 residents, the current risk level of the district and a breakdown of the trends (whether cases are going up/down or remaining flat) in the district.
Having that level of data available not only to school administrators and department of health officials but also to parents, teachers and staff will help everyone make the best choices they can given the circumstances.
For residents, we reiterate the importance of your personal responsibility. As these children, teachers and staff members prepare to go back to school during a global pandemic, we need to do everything in our power to mitigate the spread.
Mark 10: 17-31 (NIV) The Rich and the Kingdom of God
17 As Jesus started on his way, a man ran up to him and fell on his knees before him. “Good teacher,” he asked, “what must I do to inherit eternal life?”
18 “Why do you call me good?” Jesus answered. “No one is good – except God alone. 19 You know the commandments: ‘You shall not murder, you shall not commit adultery, you shall not steal, you shall not give false testimony, you shall not defraud, honor your father and mother.’”
20 “Teacher,” he declared, “all these I have kept since I was a boy.”
21 Jesus looked at him and loved him. “One thing you lack,” he said. “Go, sell everything you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow me.”
22 At this the man’s face fell. He went away sad, because he had great wealth.
23 Jesus looked around and said to his disciples, “How hard it is for the rich to enter the kingdom of God!”
24 The disciples were amazed at his words. But Jesus said again, “Children, how hard it is[e] to enter the kingdom of God! 25 It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God.”
26 The disciples were even more amazed, and said to each other, “Who then can be saved?”
27 Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible, but not with God; all things are possible with God.”
28 Then Peter spoke up, “We have left everything to follow you!”
29 “Truly I tell you,” Jesus replied, “no one who has left home or brothers or sisters or mother or father or children or fields for me and the gospel 30 will fail to receive a hundred times as much in this present age: homes, brothers, sisters, mothers, children and fields – along with persecutions – and in the age to come eternal life. 31 But many who are first will be last, and the last first.”
