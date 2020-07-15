Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Drowning claims one at Sandy Beach
- Bullet through wall results in police call
- COVID-19 update for Shelby County and Indiana:
- Fight, multiple reports, result in arrest
- Tumbling Shoals accident claims one
- State Police announce state-wide 'blitz' on speeders
- Ambulance discussion at Quorum Court
- Rob Finley appointed new Arkansas Game and Fish Commissioner
- Chase ends in crash
- The word thing
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
86°
Clear
- Humidity: 68%
- Feels Like: 95°
- Heat Index: 95°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 86°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:04:37 AM
- Sunset: 08:23:36 PM
- Dew Point: 74°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 93F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT: HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO AROUND 110 EXPECTED. * WHERE: PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EASTERN, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHEAST, SOUTHWEST AND WESTERN ARKANSAS. * WHEN: FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS: HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.