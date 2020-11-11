Latest e-Edition
- Drugs, guns, counterfeit money found in Quitman, area man arrested
- County shows slight, steady increase in COVID infections
- State Police respond to fight complaint, arrest Fairfield Bay parole absconder
- Adoptable pet of the week
- A Country Road by Bella, the Cat
- Heber Springs School District to Provide Additional Food Assistance to Low-Income Families with Children
- Hennessey wins distinguished young pharmacist award from Arkansas Pharmacists Association
- Susan Vowels Named Executive Director Of Cleburne County Community Foundation
- Police urge caution in dealing with suspicious phone calls
- Festival of Trees in Fairfield Bay
