Back to the school
The problem with re-opening schools is multi-tier, which can be roughly divided into two groups: They should be opened and they should not be opened.
“Not be” is easy enough to work out. This virus shows no indication of slowing down. We can recall back in March when the big-picture story was how the virus, in the heat of summer, would go away. The numbers speak for themselves how well that’s going, which is to say Arkansas has had a couple of record-setting days for infections in the past week, and every reason to believe things aren’t going to slow down any time soon.
Those same who projected cases going down in the summer also projected cases going up in the Fall as the weather got cooler. The good news is if they were wrong about the summer months they might be wrong about the fall-winter months. The bad news is, well, “might” is a pretty big word here. We’ve gambled more than a few times on things getting better and things – and the numbers speak for themselves – have not gotten better.
And of course the same reason they closed down schools early was because children, we were told, are not good at social distancing and the risk there was high. Certainly it is our role to protect our children and it was the rare crank who opposed school closings last Spring.
And the answers are most often vague as to the possible impact on our teachers of being in classrooms during a(n) (inter)national pandemic.
And we could go on with “not be” but have only so much space here. This is a fun game (which is neither fun nor a game) and one which can go on for many many words. But you get it: Reasons not to open schools exist.
“Be” opened, however, is somewhat touchier, if not more nuanced.
We can recall in May when public health officials cautioned that with schools being closed teachers were no longer interacting with children. This meant, we were told, signs of trauma were not being seen by people with the tools to alert those who needed to be alerted if it appeared a child needed, or might need, help.
Let’s not kid ourselves, this is a real thing. Children, time and again, need the services of our institutions, schools not in the least, to provide past readin’ writin’ and ’rithmatic. For that matter the stable social environment of schools matters, matters to children which means it matters to all of us.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, in speaking to school being opened, pointed out (paraphrasing here) that for some children schools are the only safe space they have.
This is both chilling, speaking to greater needs overall, but at the same time acknowledging that more than one disease needs to be fought in our society.
We are, overall, in favor of schools reopening. We are nervous, but consider the care of our children the most important thing. Note this view may change depending upon virus track in weeks and months to come.
Philippians 2: 1-11 (NIV) Imitating Christ’s Humility
2 Therefore if you have any encouragement from being united with Christ, if any comfort from his love, if any common sharing in the Spirit, if any tenderness and compassion, 2 then make my joy complete by being like-minded, having the same love, being one in spirit and of one mind. 3 Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, 4 not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.
5 In your relationships with one another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus:
6 Who, being in very nature God,
did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage;
7 rather, he made himself nothing
by taking the very nature of a servant,
being made in human likeness.
8 And being found in appearance as a man,
he humbled himself
by becoming obedient to death –
even death on a cross!
9 Therefore God exalted him to the highest place
and gave him the name that is above every name,
10 that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow,
in heaven and on earth and under the earth,
11 and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord,
to the glory of God the Father.
