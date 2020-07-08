Bounty
On the whole, we avoid politics in this space. A newspaper of this size with the editorial board overlapping the news reporting staff, it’s simply not prudent to get into this candidate or that candidate stuff.
Oh sure, we can react to a person’s, leave alone candidate’s, action or statement in a particular instance, but as far as people we like versus people we don’t like, we try to stay away from all that. We’re simply too small a newspaper, and such statements might interfere with the perception of our reporting.
And for that matter we avoid national politics. Heaven only knows the ebb and flow of that scene is well covered by larger, national, publications. Mostly our reaction to any of it is something close to the tail chasing the dog – we would be ultimately reporting on reports we’d read – and it just, it’s not what we do. We’re a local paper, keep our work local, including on the editorial page.
But we do, in this space, weigh in on policy.
All this because we need to make a point, we have a policy statement to make, and it’s national and – if improperly followed – political.
We need a valid, clear-cut statement as a result of a congressional investigation to determine if a Russia government agency did or did not pay bounties for the lives of American war fighters in Afghanistan.
This investigation needs to be undertaken absent the finger-pointing tribalism of modern politics.
We realize this becomes very complex very quickly whichever way the investigation falls. If there was not a bounty than an international news organization which first reported this matter has a lot of explaining to do.
If, however, it is correct, meaning both “bounty” and “Russia government agency” are factors, then why was there a request to reinstate Russia to the G8?
On that last point the politics are all-but unavoidable, but should be avoided. It’s not a question of the President reading or not reading a security briefing which stated there was a bounty. It’s a question of the national executive being made aware of a bounty and how that information was shared within that branch once it was known.
(And this, granted, hinges on there having been a briefing which asserted a bounty, something to be determined in this same non-partisan investigation.)
And, once known (if known) why would someone not point out that maybe this was not the right time to discuss a seat at the G8 table?
Bottom line: Was there a bounty on American war fighters? Do we know which country offered this bounty? When did we know or suspect this? And (pending the previous answers), knowing or suspecting this, why was an effort made to put the country we currently understand as having offered the bounty on the G8?
The question, the first question, the question of bounty yes/no is simply too large an issue to be pushed aside with the derisive snort of “those guys” politics, and it is simply too important an issue to be dismissed with a “fake news” hand-wave.
This needs investigation, and it needs a serious investigation above the tribal circus of television politics. We provide our armed forces with equipment to defend themselves, and we are equipped with a government to defend them from the threat of foreign policy. It is time to use this equipment as designed with its intended discipline.
Matthew 24: 1-14 (NIV)
24 Jesus left the temple and was walking away when his disciples came up to him to call his attention to its buildings. 2 “Do you see all these things?” he asked. “Truly I tell you, not one stone here will be left on another; every one will be thrown down.”
3 As Jesus was sitting on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately. “Tell us,” they said, “when will this happen, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?”
4 Jesus answered: “Watch out that no one deceives you. 5 For many will come in my name, claiming, ‘I am the Messiah,’ and will deceive many. 6 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. 7 Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. 8 All these are the beginning of birth pains.
9 “Then you will be handed over to be persecuted and put to death, and you will be hated by all nations because of me. 10 At that time many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other, 11 and many false prophets will appear and deceive many people. 12 Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, 13 but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved. 14 And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come.
