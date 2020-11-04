The editorial board is made up of Publisher Frank Leto and Editor Alex Kienlen
The day after
This is being written on Monday, the final day of early voting. Tomorrow will be Election Day and likely the day we will find out who our President will be in 2021.
As this is being typed, any number of people are concerned, any number of people are hurling charges at other people and any number of people are fanning whatever flames are available. This is life during the 2020 national election. We have little doubt our children will ask us about this one in the future.
This is being presented to you on Wednesday, the day after the national election. Certainly we can not speak to the outcomes, certainly we have no crystal ball. We can, however, make some important predictions which we know will be factual.
The Earth has continued its transit around the Sun, the Sun has risen in the east this Wednesday, and will descend in the west this evening. The world, you see, has kept spinning. Your neighbors will still be your neighbors. Those who serve your community, law enforcement, public services, elected officials, will continue to pursue their tasks with as much diligence as ever. We will of course report on this, the events, the meetings, the decisions, the happy news, the sad news, the factual recount of whatever is before our notepad, all that.
Life, you see, will go on.
We realize any number of you have invested a great deal of yourselves in this election, and we realize any number of you will, for that reason, be either joyful or disappointed, some to a significant degree, on Nov. 4. If you are one of these we ask you, specifically, to take it easy, to catch your breath, to give yourself some time.
And as you give yourself some time, perhaps this would be a good time to step back from those fanned flames for a few days and get some rest. Whatever Wednesday looks like, whatever is taking place right now, we know that America will survive.
And perhaps, however the numbers fell or are falling, taking time from whatever other emotion to celebrate that is in order. And in that celebration, be civil.
Caution
It is that time of year, and the deer are moving. Thanks to successful and robust conservation efforts, more deer are wandering the Arkansas woods than ever, with estimates of the population at 900,000.
Deer find the grass by the side of the road, growing in the drainage ditches there, especially attractive, and they will often be by the side of the road, feeding there. Needless to say, and we can already see the evidence by the side of the roads during morning travel, some are being hit by vehicles.
These deer-vehicle impacts can be dangerous, and they are unfailingly a pain-in-the-neck to deal with. Be careful. Slow down and give yourself a little extra time.
Matthew 6: 25-34 (NIV) Do Not Worry
25 “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? 26 Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? 27 Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?
28 “And why do you worry about clothes? See how the flowers of the field grow. They do not labor or spin. 29 Yet I tell you that not even Solomon in all his splendor was dressed like one of these. 30 If that is how God clothes the grass of the field, which is here today and tomorrow is thrown into the fire, will he not much more clothe you – you of little faith? 31 So do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ 32 For the pagans run after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them. 33 But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. 34 Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.
