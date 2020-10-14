Our View: We support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat. The editorial board is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
This editorial ran in the Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 10.
In 2016, the Log Cabin Democrat reluctantly joined all newspapers in our then-parent company’s group to endorse Donald Trump for president. At that time, we had serious concerns about Trump’s temperament, mental acuity and fitness for office. We were worried his personal interests would be prioritized over what was best for the country. Over the past four years, our worst concerns have been confirmed.
After witnessing Trump’s disastrous leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 210,000 Americans as of this writing, a deeply floundering American economy and an ever-diminishing presence on the world stage, the Log Cabin Democrat enthusiastically endorses Joe Biden for president and Kamala Harris for Vice President.
We join a growing list of media endorsements for the Biden/Harris ticket – dozens of daily newspapers, one weekly newspaper, three magazines and a medical journal, as of Friday. This was Scientific American magazine’s first-ever endorsement in a presidential race and The New England Journal of Medicine’s first-ever endorsement in its 208-year history.
Trump failed the American people during this health crisis. He has sent mixed messages regarding the importance of social distancing and wearing masks, often flouting the guidelines put in place by his own public health experts. Because of that, he empowered people who think they are above following those guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus. The 210,000 Americans who died as a result of COVID-19 paid the price for Trump’s failure to lead.
The health crisis had led to an economic crisis that is worse than the great recession. As Vice President in 2009, Biden delivered a bipartisan recovery package that helped save America’s auto industry and bring back a booming economy, which Trump inherited when he took office.
The U.S. trade deficit in August 2020 was the third-highest on record, and higher than it was at any point during the Obama administration. Five million fewer Americans have jobs now than when Trump took office.
Trump continues to stoke the flames of civil unrest in this country, even refusing to denounce white supremacists when pushed during the debate.
This country is weaker, poorer, sicker and less respected now than it was when Trump took office.
Biden has the experience, empathy and temperament this country desperately needs to get us through these health, economic and social crises.
The Log Cabin Democrat does not make this endorsement lightly. We are well aware the county we serve showed overwhelming support of Donald Trump in 2016. We understand some readers will disagree, and we encourage you to submit letters to the editor to editor@thesuntimes.com to have your views heard.
