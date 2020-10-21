The Sun-Times editorial board is made up of Publisher Frank Leto and Editor Alex Kienlen
Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19. The Cleburne County Courthouse will be open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. This schedule will continue through Nov. 2, when it closes at 5 p.m., with the formal Election Day taking place Nov. 3.
The Sun-Times encourages you to take advantage of this accessibility and vote early, and in person. This level of accessibility includes two Saturdays, making it relatively easy to cast a vote early and avoid any crowds.
Wear a mask. We don’t have to tell you about the times we are in and will not belabor the point here, save to say the poll workers deserved to work in safety and your fellow voters deserve the same protection a mask allows.
If you forget your mask, not to worry. The county clerk’s staff has disposable masks there for the asking. Hand sanitizer and gloves worn when making selections on the touch-screen, and a stylus, are also provided.
We are aware of the law not requiring a mask to vote. At the same time, we cannot deny that wearing a mask makes a difference in the spread of COVID-19.
The broad, extended, accessibility allows you to avoid crowds and that same accessibility – especially when undertaken with the responsibility of wearing a mask – allows you to act in an environment of relative safety.
Psalm 37 (NIV) Of David
1 Do not fret because of those who are evil
or be envious of those who do wrong;
2 for like the grass they will soon wither,
like green plants they will soon die away.
3 Trust in the Lord and do good;
dwell in the land and enjoy safe pasture.
4 Take delight in the Lord,
and he will give you the desires of your heart.
5 Commit your way to the Lord;
trust in him and he will do this:
6 He will make your righteous reward shine like the dawn,
your vindication like the noonday sun.
7 Be still before the Lord
and wait patiently for him;
do not fret when people succeed in their ways,
when they carry out their wicked schemes.
8 Refrain from anger and turn from wrath;
do not fret – it leads only to evil.
9 For those who are evil will be destroyed,
but those who hope in the Lord will inherit the land.
10 A little while, and the wicked will be no more;
though you look for them, they will not be found.
11 But the meek will inherit the land
and enjoy peace and prosperity.
