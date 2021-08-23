Babylon had its gods. Media, Persia, Greece and Rome had false religions. Conquerors manufacture their religions and subjects assign the cruel power of the dictators to man-made gods that can’t speak, can’t hear, have to be carried and, most importantly, can’t bless or punish. Many dictators claim deity and demand worship and make slaves of their subjects. In the days of the Roman Empire God “cut out” without the power or might of man a Stone which struck that perishable kingdom and started its decline and, as God uses secular power to accomplish His purposes, Christians travelled out of Rome on its paved roads to take the message of Jesus in the Greek language to the whole world as He set up His kingdom that “shall never be destroyed” (Daniel 2:44).
The government resting on Christ’s shoulder (Isaiah 9:6) is different. Our King serves us, giving us daily needs, the comfort of His presence and eternal life after this earthly life. He is eternal and holy and we willingly worship Him. He gives us so much and all He wants in return is our faith and loyalty to Him and our use of our gifts to win other converts. “For even the Son of man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many” (Mark 10:45). God carries His citizens. He sees our situations, hears our cries and answers our prayers. He gave of Himself, fathered a Son, to take us out of Satan’s grasp. He heals broken hearts, frees captives, replaces grief with joy and establishes lives in righteousness, receiving glory by the praises of the men and women who are lifted up by Him.
Christianity is here to stay. Persecute Christians and, in their flight, they spread the Gospel or may convert their executioners. Kill a Christian and he gains eternal life. In all conflict believers are “more than conquerors” (Romans 8:37). The gates of Hell can’t stop Christ’s kingdom. Its citizens bind and loose by Heaven’s authority (Matthew 16:19). Become a citizen of His commonwealth by the blood of Jesus (Ephesians 2:13) who died for every sinner and gain the hope of all ages. His kingdom will come into full glory at His return and we can’t imagine the joy believers will experience then but the Spirit abiding in us and blessing us is an earnest of that soon coming glory.
Jesus Christ is reigning, putting down all rule and authority and putting all enemies under His feet and the last enemy He will destroy is death (1 Corinthians 15:24-26). His kingdom “shines more and more unto the perfect day” (Proverbs 4:18). That perfect day will be in that city above that needs no sun or moon but will be lighted by the glory of God and His Son (Revelation 21:23) and whose citizens live forever. Life is short. Join now. Faith in Jesus and his death for you gains your citizenship. In the secular world there is no future. “Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end …” (Isaiah 9:7).
