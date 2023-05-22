This article was written by Edward Jones for use by your local Edward Jones Financial Advisor. Edward Jones, Member SIPC. Kim Owen is a financial advisor at Edward Jones, 309 Southridge Blvd. Suite G. in Heber Springs. The office number is (501) 270-6868. Edward Jones is a licensed insurance producer in all states and Washington, D.C., through Edward D. Jones & Co., L.P., and in California, New Mexico and Massachusetts through Edward Jones Insurance Agency of California, L.L.C., Edward Jones Insurance Agency of New Mexico, L.L.C., and Edward Jones Insurance Agency of Massachusetts, L.L.C. California Insurance License OC24309.