Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT: Expect temperatures in the low to mid 30s...which will result in frost formation. * WHERE: Portions of central, eastern, north central and western Arkansas. * WHEN: Until 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&