Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.