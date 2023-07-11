Today

Thunderstorms during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. High 93F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.