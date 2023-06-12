Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. High 83F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly in the morning. High around 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.