There is a familiar passage of scripture in Isaiah 9 that is most commonly associated with Christmas.
“For unto us a Child is born, Unto us a Son is given; And the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” [Isaiah9:6 NKJV]
I’m not looking forward to Christmas just yet, but I did want to point out one particular thing
from this verse. Notice all the “will”s. Notice how God is speaking as if this has happened or is assured to happen. If you continue to the end of verse seven, God makes it even clearer that these things will happen.
God doesn’t hope, God purposes.
When we read the Bible, we find the word “hope” amongst the pages. When the Bible speaks of hope, it is not using the word in the same way we do. Our modern use of the word “hope” is more akin to a wish.
When the Bible refers to “hope” it is better understood as an “earnest expectation”. I don’t hope for heaven, I have an expectation of being in heaven, not because of me, but because of Jesus.
We find that man hopes, but God purposes. What I mean by “God purposes” is that God does everything according to His purpose (Eph 1: 11). God does not live a haphazard existence. He is God. God never says, “well, I didn’t see that coming.” God doesn’t hope things work out. He works it according to His will.
I have written a couple of times about suffering, so I won’t go into great detail here. Let me just mention, God is not responsible for our pain and suffering. Suffering is caused by sin, not always our personal sin, but our sin nature itself. While God is not responsible for our suffering, He does use it to shape us.
God, at just the right moment, sent you and me into this world, just like He sent Jesus into this world. We are here today because God purposed. However, God does give man free will. In all the things God does and can do, He wants man to choose to follow Him. God has set into motion the means by which we can know Him which is found only through faith in Jesus.
If God could only wish things would work out, would He truly be God? Could we trust Him? I think not.
Because God is in ultimate control we have a reason to pray. If God couldn’t change things here on earth,
then we would be wasting our time praying to a God who could do no more than wish just like we do. But instead we know a God who is able to help us and who is involved in our lives even when we don’t realize it. We have a God who cares and who can do something about it.
It is about this time that I feel the need to remind folks that Jesus was crucified and all but one of the Apostles were martyred. Just because God loves us does not mean this life will be easy.
What it means is that our life is not outside His control and God isn’t just wishing for a positive outcome. Let us lean on the full knowledge that God is able. God is not sitting idly by rooting for us on the side lines. No, our God is involved, active, and capable.
May we surrender to the will of the One who is working everything to His purpose, according to His complete knowledge, and love for us. Let us not wish but trust in God for all our needs. God Bless.
Scott Jones is Pastor of Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church.
