God is omnipresent, omnipotent, omniscient and beyond comprehension but His “secret is with the righteous” (Proverb 3:32). Life is a few years of war between good and evil and there is a secret to victory. It is found in God “who so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).
Sincere, honest seekers of God and the way to eternal life aren’t blocked by self-will and desire for power and position but their minds are open to God’s truth. Jesus explained that to the Jews by saying, “If any man will do his will, he shall know of the doctrine, whether it be of God, or whether I speak of myself” (John 7:17). Nicodemus and Joseph of Arimathea had positions in the Sanhedrin but saw something better, higher and everlasting in Christ. They were receptive when others refused the truth and hardened their hearts. “If any man will hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him…” (Revelation 3:20).
Born-again children of God have “an unction from the Holy One” (1 John 2:20) and anyone who walks with God has this guiding gift called unction which is also an ointment to comfort and heal; but those who refuse God’s grace for salvation and a life of faith choose to stumble in the dark. God is no respecter of persons but makes an insider of each believer. “The anointing which ye have received of him abideth in you, and ye need not that any man teach you: but as the same anointing teacheth you of all things, and is truth, and is no lie, and even as it hath taught you, ye shall abide in him” (1 John 2:27). This unction is felt by the spirit and heard by the mind to guide the believer’s steps and discern false teachers.
My beautiful, hardworking mother was very reserved and stayed very much in the background among the worshippers but was very strong in faith and had the unction of God. Knowledge given to her by God in a dream may have saved my life and that of our third child at the time of his birth. She came to stay at our house just one night before the birth knowing we would be “in trouble.” Very early the next morning, I was on the couch, in trouble and couldn’t help myself and my husband was asleep in our bedroom. Her awareness had her awake and watching at the right time and she woke my husband who put a call in to the doctor and drove us to the hospital. God gave us a fine, healthy son whom we cherish today.
The Syrians fought Israel and God helped His people by informing them of the places of the enemy’s encampments. The king of Syria began to think he had a traitor among his men, but the secret of the Lord was with the prophet Elisha (2 Kings 6:12) whom God had chosen to guide and deliver the nation.
Daniel had revelations from God which pertain to all of time and all people and will prove true when God is ready. The anointed are listening, watching and waiting and will be players in the final chapter of the story of God’s salvation by grace “ready to be revealed in the last time” (1 Peter 1:5). God has something to tell you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.