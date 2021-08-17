I see several areas that need improvement in Heber Springs. I see a town that needs an economic boost. I see young people that need good paying jobs. I see retirees that need a responsive city government. I see projects that need completing. And I see an opportunity to get things done.
I have been a resident of Heber Springs my entire life. I graduated from Heber Springs High School in 1999. I opened my business on the court square in 2003. My husband and I started our lives here. I volunteer here and I attend Rotary Club here every week. This is my home that I care about deeply. These are the reasons you elected me to city council in 2014 and re-elected me in 2018. These are the reasons I am entrusted with serving as interim mayor. And this is why I’m announcing my campaign to continue serving!
Over the next few months, I will be working hard on my mayoral campaign. I will be knocking on doors and placing yard signs. I’ll be talking with voters and learning what you need from your city government. We will be updating Facebook with details on campaign events and other opportunities for you to get involved. I’m asking for your support and your vote on the November 9th special election!
Thank you!
-Kasey Griffin
Heber Springs Mayor candidate
