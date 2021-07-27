Jesus exists eternally but came to earth in a body like ours, “the firstborn among many brethren” (Romans 8:29), to identify with us and reveal Himself as our righteous Advocate (1 John 2:1) before God and serve our sentence of death for sin. He came to give life, to heal the sick and the brokenhearted and to supply all our need. His purpose, all His work, is for you, for me, for all.
John the Baptist was sent by God to herald Christ’s coming and prepare the way for His ministry. John introduced Him and men believed and spread the word, “We have seen the Messias” (John 1:41). “We have found Him, of whom Moses in the law, and the prophets, did write” (John 1:45). His coming and doctrine “turned the world upside down” (Acts 17:6) and forever changes our lives.
Bartimaeus was a blind beggar sitting by the road until Jesus passed by and healed him as he cried out in faith. Then he rose and “followed Jesus” (Mark 10:52). In our times of need we have an omnipotent, omnipresent Lord.
Jesus travelled by Jacob’s well knowing a woman of Samaria would be there to draw water. He revealed His identity and power to right her dysfunctional life and gave her “living water” (John 4:10). Her joyous testimony led to the evangelization of her whole city.
As our Savior was going into Gadara, a man so possessed of Satan that he roamed the mountains and tombs crying and cutting himself saw Jesus and ran to worship Him. Jesus set him free and sent him to tell his friends about the deliverance and compassion he had received (Mark 5:1-19).
Jesus had close friends, Mary, Martha and their brother Lazarus. Lazarus became sick and the sisters sent for Jesus knowing He could heal him. Jesus tarried until Lazarus died and was buried so that He could glorify God by revealing His power over death and then went to His friend’s grave. “Jesus wept. Then said the Jews, Behold how he loved him” (John 11:35, 36)! Jesus asked for the tomb to be opened and with a loud voice called Lazarus out. Religious leaders who were trying to stop Christ’s dispensation plotted to kill Lazarus and stop his faith inspiring testimony, an absurd plan when Jesus is present!
From Mount Olive Jesus ascended back to Heaven to sit at God’s right hand to make intercession for us. At a time known only to the Father He will leave the throne of mediation and return to earth to receive believers to Himself and take us to mansions He has prepared for our eternal residence (John 14:2, 3). There we will live free from all care and want. Be ready for the midnight cry, “Behold the bridegroom cometh” (Matthew 25:6). Jesus is coming!
