Life is a challenge. “Humph! you didn’t have to tell me that,” you say. We are “fearfully and wonderfully made” (Psalm 139:14), possess an eternal soul and a conscience that connects to the law of our righteous, eternal God. We are temporal, sinful and doomed for eternal death unless we partake of the grace of God who gives us “life, and breath, and all things” (Acts 17:25).
Every person is an amazing being who sprang from God and lives and moves in Him. He has loaned each of us a plot of ground and determined a time for each to live on earth. That time brings us to a day when He will judge the world according to whether or not we accepted His grace (Acts 17:31). This is not a threat but the message of His mercy that brings hope, joy and glorious blessings now and in eternity.
The Law of Moses taught us of God, sin and its penalty and pointed us to Christ who brought “grace and truth” (John 1:17). The Son of God was born in human form, lived among us to empathize with our state and died vicariously to save us from death. He is the expression of God’s free mercy. “The Lord is gracious, and full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy” (Psalm 145:8).
One sabbath day in a synagogue in Nazareth where He was raised, Jesus stood and read a prophecy from Isaiah and declared that it was fulfilled in Him. The listeners stared in wonder as they heard His “gracious words” (Luke 4:22). When He spoke throughout Galilee and the surrounding region, the world received salvation’s plan, the lame walked, the blind received sight, deaf ears were opened, broken hearts were healed, demons fled their captives and the dead were raised. Jesus triumphed over all captivity and powers that bind men. By Him “we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand” (Romans 5:2).
Our challenges include our need for salvation, health for our bodies, daily sustenance and healthy relationships and often we find ourselves in very trying circumstances. We can’t manage life alone. All our needs are met by “the manifold grace of God” (1 Peter 4:10). We have all sinned but are “justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus” (Romans 3:24). He has promised material blessing to those who first reconcile with God through Jesus (Matthew 6:33). He shows us in Mark 2:1-11 that salvation and healing are by the same Lord, the same power and the same grace given on Calvary. By faith in His name our mountain becomes a plain (Zechariah 4:7) and we are singing “Amazing grace how sweet the sound.”
“Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need” (Hebrews 4:16). Faith is a result of His grace and grace rewards faith with answers to our prayers. In Jesus and by faith in Him we enjoy the wonderful grace of God.
