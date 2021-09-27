Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 84F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.