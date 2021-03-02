Small town hall meetings in small towns are generally contentious.
When reporter Sara Greene and I decided to attend last Thursday’s Heber Springs town hall gathering after the regular city council meeting, I was prepared to see some contention.
With my limited experience with Heber Springs local politics, I was prepared for the worst. That’s because of the level of heat generated around the ambulance franchise issue from 2019.
I’m not sure how that inferno truly got started, but I have a few good ideas.
But I digress.
There are nine proposed improvements to a bond issue that is on a special election ballot.
Those include:
Park & Recreational Improvement Bonds
Drainage Improvement Bonds
Municipal Building Improvement Bonds
Street Improvement Bonds
Fire Department Improvement Bonds
Police Department Improvement Bonds
Streetscape Improvement Bonds
Sidewalk Improvement Bonds
Airport Improvement Bonds
Most of these proposed items are related to infrastructure and public service.
No matter where you stand on the level of need, most of these items are needed, and there is an opportunity to make a difference in the viability of the growth of Heber Springs.
Let me explain what I mean by viability.
There are no guarantees. Not one person sitting at the head table behind those microphones can say with any amount of certainty that approval of any of these nine items will have the intended growth effect.
These items do, however, offer Heber Springs a chance to grow and improve.
The most important aspect of this is the infrastructure improvements absolutely must be made and are long overdue.
Ask the city of Cushman about what it’s like to lose a vital piece of infrastructure because of nature.
During the record cold and snowfall in mid-February, Cushman lost the majority of its water supply due to leaks through system pipes that were installed in the 1960s. It will take millions of dollars to fix this disaster.
It was just Monday, March 1, that the water was finally restored to the city. Now they are forced to work toward a longterm solution.
I’ve heard the arguments from a very few at the town hall, but many over social media, which is where we seem the most comfortable voicing our opinions that extending this bond issue leaves the debt to our children and grandchildren.
Why is that such a horrible thing that they have to pay for something that allows their town to grow and give them amenities that other towns around them enjoy?
I understand the tax burden those opposers are talking about, but they will also not have the burden of a flooding downtown with substandard drainage that residents have been complaining about for generations.
Their police force and firefighters will have facilities and well-trained personnel to keep them safe.
Their town might look well-cared for so that when business and industry tour their beloved city, they will be impressed enough to locate a factory and offer them jobs to improve their quality of life.
It might even attract some very culturally diverse and interesting things to do in town so they don’t have to go elsewhere to be entertained or experience a different type of restaurant.
While being debt free is noble, it’s unrealistic. Voting no will absolutely relieve your children of a tax burden, but it might cause a little FOMO (fear of missing out), as well.
Bruce Guthrie is the General Manager / Editor of the Sun Times. He can be reached at bguthrie@thesuntimes.com
