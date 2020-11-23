Dear Editor,
To ensure the legitimacy of any outcome, the 2020 election cannot be certified by state legislatures unless we know it was honest, and the only way to do that is to verify the outcome with a complete election audit to ensure only eligible, registered voters voted and then statewide recounts.
In Pennsylvania and other battleground states, poll watchers were not allowed to challenge absentee, mail-in ballots, rendering the counting illegal under state laws. According to President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, speaking at a press conference on Nov. 7, "Even when a court order was obtained to allow the Republican inspectors to get six feet closer, they moved the people counting the ballots six further feet away. It's really simple. If you have nothing to hide with these mail-in ballots, you allow inspection... Here, which is a much more insecure method of voting, no Republican got a chance to look at that ballot... Not a single one."
It is standard procedure, and yet, in major cities run by Democrats across the country in critical battleground states, Republican poll watchers were prevented from doing their jobs. Now, state legislatures, governors and secretaries of state must do their jobs to ensure the legitimacy of the election with an audit to ensure any new administration the legitimacy that holds America together.
Sincerely,
Summer Jones
Concord
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.