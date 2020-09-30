It’s been a while now since the governor issued a mandate requiring people to wear masks in public. He has said numerous times that he trusts the people of Arkansas to do the right thing, but he apparently hasn’t been to the restaurants in Cleburne County very much. So for those of you who haven’t gotten the message, here are the rules.
Arkansas Department of Health Guidelines:
Patrons must wear a face covering while in the restaurant when physical distancing of 6 feet cannot be ensured. This is most likely in entry or waiting areas, while walking to and from their seat, visiting the restroom, etc. Face coverings may be removed when food or drink arrives.
What this means: Your mask is not just to be worn when you come into a restaurant. It is to be worn all the way to the table and again all the way from your table to the exit when you leave. If you go to the restroom or to visit another table, wear your mask. Do not carry it in your hand. Do not pull it off your mouth when talking. Keep your respiratory droplets to yourself. Think of it as your civic duty (it is the law), or if you prefer, your Christian duty (love your neighbor as yourself).
Restaurant Mask Wearing For Dummies:
If you are in a restaurant and on your feet, wear a mask!
Wear = covering your mouth and nose (eyes/chin optional)
Pat Howard
Greets Ferry
